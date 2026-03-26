Learn More About Pieces Together Family Foundation

In recognition of Autism Acceptance Month, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is proud to spotlight Dyamond Daniel, founder of Pieces Together Family Foundation — a nonprofit dedicated to supporting families of children on the autism spectrum.

Inspired by her own journey as a devoted single mother to her 19-year-old son, Jordyn, who is autistic, Dyamond created the foundation to provide resources, community, and meaningful support to families navigating similar experiences. In addition to leading the organization, she works full-time as a special education teacher, bringing both professional expertise and personal passion to her mission.