Meet the Detroit Twins Inspiring Their Community to Dream Bigger!

Sponsored by Dreams Vista Cancun Golf & Spa Resort | For Andria and Andre’a Garwood, success is about more than personal achievement. It’s about lifting others up.

The 22-year-old identical twin sisters from Detroit recently graduated with honors from Wayne State University and are continuing their journey together as they pursue master’s degrees in social work at the University of Michigan — both on full-ride scholarships!

Their decision to study social work was inspired by the community they grew up in. After witnessing both the strength and challenges around them, the twins knew they wanted to dedicate their careers to helping others.

Today, Andria and Andre’a mentor local youth, encourage teens to return to school or earn their GEDs, and help connect unhoused individuals with food, housing, and job resources. They hope their story shows the next generation what’s possible.

Their determination was shaped by their biggest inspiration — their mother. When the twins were just 2 months old, their father passed away. Their mother raised them as a single parent while earning both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees, showing them the power of hard work and resilience.

Together, Andria and Andre’a are not just pursuing their dreams — they’re helping others believe in theirs too.

And to celebrate their inspiring work and dedication to their community, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” surprised Andria and Andre’a with a five-night all-inclusive stay at Dreams Vista Cancun Golf & Spa Resort! They can experience a luxurious beachfront escape with breathtaking ocean views, crystal-clear waters, and a stunning rooftop pool. They'll enjoy gourmet dining, top-shelf drinks, and endless day and nighttime activities — all part of Dreams Resorts’ signature Unlimited-Luxury® experience.

Dreams Resorts & Spas are committed to redefining the all-inclusive experience with Unlimited-Luxury®. At Dreams Vista Cancun, every detail is designed for ultimate indulgence, from best-in-class service to gourmet restaurants and top-shelf drinks.

This contemporary family resort offers a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure, with activities for all ages, a world-class spa, and unforgettable views from the rooftop pool. Whether guests are seeking pampering or family fun, Dreams Vista Cancun ensures lasting memories in a stunning beachfront setting.