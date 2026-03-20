Jason Derulo, Karamo & Wendi McLendon-Covey Join a Star-Studded Week of Shows!

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“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has an incredible new lineup of shows from March 23 to March 27.

Don’t miss JHud chatting with big names from the world of music, movies, television, music and more.

Check your local listings and subscribe to the “Jennifer Hudson Show” YouTube Channel to catch up on the latest guests to hit the Spirit Tunnel and the stage!

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Monday, March 23

“St. Denis Medical” star Wendi McLendon-Covey and Jennifer talk about the new season of her show.

Then, Jennifer welcomes back 10-year-old history expert Everest Nevraumont from Georgetown, Texas, to share fun facts about influential women in history in celebration of Women’s History Month.

Plus, psychology expert and renowned life coach Dr. Cheyenne Bryant stops by.





Tuesday, March 24

Lead Press Photo by Gary Corr

R&B sensation Jason Derulo joins Jennifer to chat about his latest album, “The Last Dance (Part 1).”

Plus, 11-year-old conservationist Liddy Clever from Savannah, Georgia, stops by to chat about her ocean conservation initiatives and her book “Wave: A Sea Turtle’s Story.” Tune in to see Liddy get a special surprise from Jennifer!





Wednesday, March 25

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Three-time Grammy-nominated rapper D Smoke drops by to chat about his latest album, “Wake Up Supa.”

Actor and rapper Utkarsh Ambudkar and Jennifer talk about the hit show “Ghosts.”

Church music director Monet Delmadge discusses going viral for her self-taught bass guitar covers of popular songs. Don’t miss Monet’s special performance!





Thursday, March 26

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“Queer Eye” star Karamo and Jennifer discuss the final season of the hit show.

Then, youth boxing coach Tramaine Crook from Nashville, Tennessee, stops by! Tramaine founded Counter Punch Youth Academy, a no-contact boxing and mentorship program for youth in an underserved community.





Friday, March 27

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Oscar-nominated actor Delroy Lindo stops by to talk about the hit film “Sinners.”

Then, Jennifer welcomes Oscar- and Grammy-winning “KPop Demon Hunters” singer EJAE!