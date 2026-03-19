Tell Us How Season 4 of ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Brought You Joy!
March 19, 2026
We want to hear from you! Submit a video or written response sharing how Season 4 of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” brought joy into your life — whether it was a powerful story that moved you, a guest who inspired you, a performance you couldn’t stop replaying, or a moment that simply made you smile. Your story could be featured on the show, so let your joy shine!
If submitting a video, please keep it to 60 seconds or less.