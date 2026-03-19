Learn More About Nik’s Wish
March 19, 2026
Nik’s Wish is a nonprofit organization founded by Kelli Ritschel Boehle that grants wishes to young adults ages 18 to 24 who are battling cancer. The organization was created in honor of Kelli’s son, Nik, who passed away from cancer in 2012 just before his 18th birthday. His final wish was to help others facing similar challenges experience moments of joy.
Today, Nik’s Wish continues to honor his legacy by creating meaningful, uplifting experiences for young adults with cancer and their families during some of life’s most difficult moments.
To learn more about Nik’s Wish and the Nikolas Ritschel Foundation, visit https://nikolasritschelfoundation.org/.