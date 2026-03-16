Set Sail with Bachelor Nation Vacation at Sea!

Sponsored by Bachelor Nation Vacation at Sea | Bachelor Nation Vacation at Sea is the ultimate Bachelor fan event setting sail November 16–20, 2026, roundtrip from Miami to the Dominican Republic. You’re invited on an epic group date with Jesse Palmer, Wells Adams, Hannah Brown, Taylor Frankie Paul, Joey Graziadei and so many more!



Join us for exclusive moments you can only experience onboard. Think unforgettable parties, exclusive panels and screenings, activities led by your fan-favorites, and plenty of surprises along the way.



Plus, get 30% off your cabin fare when you use code BESTIES at checkout. This is a limited-time offer, so secure your cabin now at BachelorNationVacationAtSea.com