Cécile Boko

In this special episode, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” spotlights the legacy and influence of HBCUs and the impactful work of Student Freedom Initiative, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting HBCU students, and its inaugural fundraising concert, Aware Fest.

Tune in for a special performance from DRUMLine Live, a theatrical performance group based on the HBCU marching band tradition founded by Don P. Roberts, a former drum major and trumpet player with the renowned Florida A&M University Marching 100.

After the performance, hitmaker and film and TV producer Will Packer stops by to talk about his upcoming film “You, Me & Tuscany” and Aware Fest.