Skip to main content

Will Packer

Episodes March 17, 2026

In this special episode, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” spotlights the legacy and influence of HBCUs and the impactful work of Student Freedom Initiative, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting HBCU students, and its inaugural fundraising concert, Aware Fest.                                                          

Tune in for a special performance from DRUMLine Live, a theatrical performance group based on the HBCU marching band tradition founded by Don P. Roberts, a former drum major and trumpet player with the renowned Florida A&M University Marching 100. 

After the performance, hitmaker and film and TV producer Will Packer stops by to talk about his upcoming film “You, Me & Tuscany” and Aware Fest. 

Then, president and CEO of the Student Freedom Initiative Keith Shoates and Jennifer talk about the organization’s mission. 