Tyriq Withers
Episodes March 18, 2026
Obidi Nzeribe
Jennifer welcomes back actor Tyriq Withers to talk about the upcoming Colleen Hoover film adaptation “Reminders of Him.”
Then, Courtney Austin from McAllen, Texas, and Dr. Ebone Bady from Durham, North Carolina, stop by. Courtney, a deaf medical student about to graduate, formed a life‑changing bond with Dr. Bady, a pediatric ENT surgeon. Their mentorship went viral as they show that disabilities are not a limitation and that accessibility in medicine matters.