Justin Hartley
Episodes March 16, 2026
Noah Asanias
Actor Justin Hartley and Jennifer talk about the third season of his show “Tracker.”
Then, Jennifer welcomes longtime best friends Ammar Dyson from Frisco, Texas, and Adam Rehberg from Fredericksburg, Virginia! When Ammar asked Adam to be his son’s godfather over a video call, it turned into a viral celebration of male friendship. Ammar and Adam discuss how their story shows the beauty of chosen family.
World-renowned rock climber Sasha DiGiulian from Boulder, Colorado, joins Jennifer to discuss her historic milestone of becoming the first woman to free-climb Yosemite’s El Capitan.