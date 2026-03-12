Will Packer, Sterling K. Brown & Kehlani Join a Star-Studded Week of Shows!

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“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has an incredible new lineup of shows from March 16 to March 20.

Don’t miss JHud chatting with big names from the world of movies, television, music and more.

Check your local listings and subscribe to the “Jennifer Hudson Show” YouTube Channel to catch up on the latest guests to hit the Spirit Tunnel and the stage!

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Monday, March 16

Actor Justin Hartley and Jennifer talk about the third season of his show “Tracker.”

Then, Jennifer welcomes longtime best friends Ammar Dyson from Frisco, Texas, and Adam Rehberg from Fredericksburg, Virginia! When Ammar asked Adam to be his son’s godfather over a video call, it turned into a viral celebration of male friendship. Ammar and Adam discuss how their story shows the beauty of chosen family.

World-renowned rock climber Sasha DiGiulian from Boulder, Colorado, joins Jennifer to discuss her historic milestone of becoming the first woman to free-climb Yosemite’s El Capitan.





Tuesday, March 17

Cécile Boko

In this special episode, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” spotlights the legacy and influence of HBCUs and the impactful work of Student Freedom Initiative, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting HBCU students, and its inaugural fundraising concert, Aware Fest.

Tune in for a special performance from DRUMLine Live, a theatrical performance group based on the HBCU marching band tradition founded by Don P. Roberts, a former drum major and trumpet player with the renowned Florida A&M University Marching 100.

After the performance, hitmaker and film and TV producer Will Packer stops by to talk about his upcoming film “You, Me & Tuscany” and Aware Fest.

Then, president and CEO of the Student Freedom Initiative Keith Shoates and Jennifer talk about the organization’s mission.





Wednesday, March 18

Obidi Nzeribe

Jennifer welcomes back actor Tyriq Withers to talk about the upcoming Colleen Hoover film adaptation “Reminders of Him.”

Then, Courtney Austin from McAllen, Texas, and Dr. Ebone Bady from Durham, North Carolina, stop by. Courtney, a deaf medical student about to graduate, formed a life‑changing bond with Dr. Bady, a pediatric ENT surgeon. Their mentorship went viral as they show that disabilities are not a limitation and that accessibility in medicine matters.





Thursday, March 19

John Russo/Lead Press

Jennifer welcomes back “Paradise” star Sterling K. Brown to talk about the newest season of his hit show.

Then, Grammy-winning artist Kehlani stops by to perform her hit song “Folded.”





Friday, March 20

Robyn Harper/Charlotte Rutherford

Grammy-winning artist Lizzo talks with Jennifer about her new single “Don’t Make Me Love You.”

Then, Grammy-nominated pop star Zara Larsson stops by to discuss her album “Midnight Sun” and her three-time platinum viral song “Lush Life.”

Plus, Jennifer welcomes the first Black woman and gold medalist on Team USA’s national ice hockey team, Laila Edwards from Cleveland Heights, Ohio.



