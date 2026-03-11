Gabriel Iglesias' The 1975 Tour Dates
March 11, 2026
Gabriel Iglesias is going on tour! Visit https://fluffyguy.com/tour for more ticket information.
Tour Dates:
- Mar 12, 2026: Rogers Place – Edmonton, AB
- Mar 13, 2026: Canada Life Centre – Winnipeg, MB
- Mar 14, 2026: Legends Casino – Toppenish, WA
- Mar 19, 2026: Bakersfield Fox Theater – Bakersfield, CA
- Mar 20, 2026: Bakersfield Fox Theater – Bakersfield, CA
- Mar 21, 2026: SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA
- Apr 2, 2026: Bojangles Coliseum – Charlotte, NC
- Apr 3, 2026: Lenovo Center – Raleigh, NC
- Apr 4, 2026: State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA
- Apr 9, 2026: Hertz Arena – Estero, FL
- Apr 10, 2026: Benchmark International Arena – Tampa, FL
- Apr 11, 2026: Pensacola Bay Center – Pensacola, FL
- Apr 23, 2026: Moody Center – Austin, TX
- Apr 24, 2026: American Bank Center – Corpus Christi, TX
- Apr 25, 2026: Doggett Ford Park Arena – Beaumont, TX
- May 1, 2026: Oakland Arena – Oakland, CA
- May 2, 2026: Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA
- May 15, 2026: Findlay Toyota Center – Prescott Valley, AZ
- May 16, 2026: Tucson Arena – Tucson, AZ
- May 23, 2026: The Cosmopolitan – Las Vegas, NV
- May 24, 2026: The Cosmopolitan – Las Vegas, NV
- May 28, 2026: Super Bock Arena – Porto, PT
- May 30, 2026: PreZero Arena Gliwice – Gliwice, POL
- Jun 1, 2026: Christmas Theater – Athens, GR
- Jun 3, 2026: Zagreb Arena – Zagreb, HR
- Jun 4, 2026: BT Arena – Cluj-Napoca, RO
- Jun 8, 2026: The Hall – Zurich, CH
- Jun 10, 2026: Budapest Arena – Budapest, HU
- Jun 11, 2026: Jahrhunderthalle – Frankfurt, DE
- Jun 12, 2026: NDK 1 – Sofia, BG
- Jun 14, 2026: MFCC – Malta, MLTA
- Jun 19, 2026: Pipa Event Center – Winterhaven, CA
- Jun 25, 2026: Wild Horse Pass Casino – Chandler, AZ
- Jun 26, 2026: Wild Horse Pass Casino – Chandler, AZ
- Jun 27, 2026: Isleta Resort & Casino – Albuquerque, NM
- Jul 10, 2026: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hollywood, FL
- Jul 17, 2026: Santa Barbara Bowl – Santa Barbara, CA
- Aug 7, 2026: Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY
- Aug 8, 2026: Bethel Woods Center for the Arts – Bethel, NY
- Aug 16, 2026: Hard Rock Live Bristol – Bristol, VA
- Aug 27, 2026: Ilani Casino – Ridgefield, WA
- Aug 29, 2026: Muckleshoot Casino – Auburn, WA
- Sep 4, 2026: The Wind Creek Event Center – Bethlehem, PA (
- Sep 5, 2026: Borgata Event Center – Atlantic City, NJ
- Sep 6, 2026: Foxwoods Resort Casino – Mashantucket, CT
- Nov 5, 2026: Matthew Knight Arena – Eugene, OR