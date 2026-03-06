Ken Jeong, Montana Jordan & Will Sasso
Episodes March 10, 2026
Tommy Garcia/WBTVG/Maarten de Boer/WBTV
Comedian, actor, and television personality Ken Jeong visits to chat about “The Masked Singer.”
Then, Jennifer welcomes nationally recognized fine artist LaNia Roberts from Louisville, Kentucky! LaNia is known for her paintings that honor the depth and complexity of Black life and her viral motivational videos on social media.
Plus, “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” stars Montana Jordan and Will Sasso stop by!