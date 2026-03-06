Debbie Allen, Ken Jeong & Gabriel Iglesias Join a Star-Studded Week of Shows!

Marvin Joseph/Tommy Garcia/Troy Conrad

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has an incredible new lineup of shows from March 9 to March 13.

Don’t miss JHud chatting with big names from the world of movies, television, comedy and more.

Check your local listings and subscribe to the “Jennifer Hudson Show” YouTube Channel to catch up on the latest guests to hit the Spirit Tunnel and the stage!

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X, and Threads





Monday, March 9

Marvin Joseph/Tisha Brenee

Actress and dancer Debbie Allen stops by to talk about Broadway’s “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” and being honored with the Barbie Signature Tribute Collection.

Then, Jennifer welcomes basketball player Analyss Benally and her dad Brian from Farmington, New Mexico! A proud Navajo athlete and one of the few Native American women to compete professionally overseas, Analyss shares her powerful journey — shaped by her family, culture, and community — and how she and her dad are dedicated to giving back to reservations across the country.

Plus, “Ghosts” star Danielle Pinnock and Jennifer chat about her award-winning role on the show.





Tuesday, March 10

Tommy Garcia/WBTVG/Maarten de Boer/WBTV

Comedian, actor, and television personality Ken Jeong visits to chat about “The Masked Singer.”

Then, Jennifer welcomes nationally recognized fine artist LaNia Roberts from Louisville, Kentucky! LaNia is known for her paintings that honor the depth and complexity of Black life and her viral motivational videos on social media.

Plus, “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” stars Montana Jordan and Will Sasso stop by!





Wednesday, March 11

Troy Conrad/Irvin Rivera

Jennifer welcomes back comedian Gabriel Iglesias and they talk about his upcoming stand-up night “Gabriel Iglesias & Jo Koy: One Night Only!”

Actress Ryan Michelle Bathe stops by to talk about the newest season of “Paradise” and hosting the show’s official companion podcast.





Thursday, March 12

Actor Mason Gooding and Jennifer talk about his newest films “Scream 7” and “The Gates.”

Then, a Fashion Alert with Kira Abboud! She talks to Jennifer about “Day to Night” fashion tips.





Friday, March 13

Brian Bowen Smith/Getty/Gregory Russell

Jennifer welcomes “The Last Thing He Told Me” cast members Jennifer Garner, Angourie Rice, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Judy Greer, and author Laura Dave.

Free solo climber Alex Honnold stops by to chat about recently making history by free soloing the Taipei 101 skyscraper!

Plus, the Ravelo family from Delano, California, plays the viral slot machine matching game.



