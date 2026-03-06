Debbie Allen, Danielle Pinnock

Actress and dancer Debbie Allen stops by to talk about Broadway’s “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” and being honored with the Barbie Signature Tribute Collection.

Then, Jennifer welcomes basketball player Analyss Benally and her dad Brian from Farmington, New Mexico! A proud Navajo athlete and one of the few Native American women to compete professionally overseas, Analyss shares her powerful journey — shaped by her family, culture, and community — and how she and her dad are dedicated to giving back to reservations across the country.