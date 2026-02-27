Cast of ‘GOAT,’ Eve & Kelly Rowland Headline an Exciting Week of Shows!

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has an incredible lineup of shows from March 2 to March 6.

Don’t miss JHud chatting with big names from the world of movies, television, music and more.

Monday, March 2

Host of “The Traitors” Alan Cumming and Jennifer chat about the hit reality competition series.

Then, Jennifer welcomes Savannah “Savy” King from West Hills, California! Savy talks about her inspiring journey of recovery after experiencing a heart attack at the young age of 20 and starting her nonprofit, Savy King of Hearts.

Plus, 11-year-old viral dancer Mattie Mair from Plymouth, Michigan, stops by and performs a special contemporary dance.





Tuesday, March 3

Jennifer has the talk show exclusive interview with the “GOAT” cast. Caleb McLaughlin, Gabrielle Union, Ayesha Curry, Jenifer Lewis, and Jelly Roll chat with fellow co-star Jennifer Hudson about the new animated film.





Wednesday, March 4

Actor Anthony Anderson and Jennifer chat about his new hosting gig for the reboot of “Star Search.”

Then, Jennifer welcomes Olympic gold medalist and “The Traitors” star Tara Lipinski! They talk about the hit reality show and the Winter Olympics.





Thursday, March 5

Rapper and actress Eve stops by to discuss her new memoir “Who’s That Girl?”

Plus, Jennifer welcomes caregiver and content creator Romeo Bingham from Tacoma, Washington. Romeo recently went viral after creating an impromptu jingle for Dr Pepper that the brand used to create their next TV commercial!





Friday, March 6

Stars of the new film “Relationship Goals” Kelly Rowland and Method Man stop by.

Plus, transformational life coach and best-selling author of “Spiritual Heartbeat” Oliveyah Fisch from San Francisco, California, shares some of her best practices.

Jennifer welcomes back the talented Charles Jones.



