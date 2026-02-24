‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Renewed for Season 5!

We feel the love at the Happy Place! “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is returning for a fifth season.

Jennifer said in a statement, “It is such a joy to connect with people in meaningful ways every day across this country and to share stories of heart and inspiration, all while bringing entertainment into people’s lives. None of this would be possible without our incredible audience. They are the heartbeat of the show, and I am so excited to take this to new heights in Season 5.”

Since its debut in 2022, the show and its host have earned several accolades, including four NAACP Image Awards and a GLAAD Media Award. The show has also been nominated for multiple Daytime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Daytime Talk Series.

Over the past four seasons, JHud has sat down with the biggest names in movies, television, music , sports, and comedy.

Jennifer has shared the stories of countless community heroes and surprised guests and fans alike with emotional reunions , incredible gifts, and much more.

The show has also welcomed viral sensations — and become one itself with its Spirit Tunnel videos, featuring celebrities getting hyped up by the JHud staff as they make their way to the stage.

And there’s more in store for Season 5, so stay tuned!