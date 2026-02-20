Lizzo, Zara Larsson & EJAE Join a Star-Studded Week of Shows!

Copyrighted

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has an incredible new lineup of shows from February 23 to February 27.

Don’t miss JHud chatting with big names from the world of movies, television, music and more.

Monday, February 23

Jennifer welcomes back Aldis Hodge to talk about the new season of his show “Cross.”

Then, father and son Eric and Jack Koltes from Buckley, Washington, stop by. Jack, 15, is an autistic singer who has over 130 million views on social media in less than four months. He’s been singing his entire life but found the confidence in recent years to perform in front of live audiences. Since then, Jack has played more than 50 gigs, including two-hour sets and singing for large crowds. His dad accompanies him on guitar and says performing has helped Jack evolve, gain confidence, and form close friendships.





Tuesday, February 24

Grammy-winning artist Lizzo talks with Jennifer about her new single “Don’t Make Me Love You.”

Then, Grammy-nominated pop star Zara Larsson stops by to discuss her album “Midnight Sun” and her three-time platinum viral song “Lush Life.”

Plus, Jennifer welcomes the first Black American to win a medal in Olympic ice hockey, Laila Edwards from Cleveland Heights, Ohio.





Wednesday, February 25

Actor Blair Underwood stops by to talk about his new film “Youngblood” and upcoming book “A Soldier’s Wife: My Mother, the Marvelous Mrs. Marilyn A. Underwood.”

Following their conversation, Jennifer chats with Olivia Perkins from Brooklyn, New York. A video of Olivia finding out she was accepted into Brown University on a full-ride scholarship recently went viral.

Then, Jennifer welcomes father and son Stephen and Garreth Bell from Miami, Florida. After Stephen had a spinal injury that changed his life forever, Garreth dedicated his life to helping others by becoming a physical therapist.

Hip-hop artist E-40 stops by to talk about his new album "Rule of Thumb: Rule 2” and his latest single, “PESOS.”





Thursday, February 26

Oscar-nominated actor Delroy Lindo stops by to talk about the hit film “Sinners.”

Then, Jennifer welcomes “KPop Demon Hunters” singer EJAE!





Friday, February 27

Actress and comedian Wanda Sykes and Jennifer talk about her show “The Upshaws.”

Then, author and TikToker Taylor Cassidy stops by to talk about her book “Black History Is Your History.”