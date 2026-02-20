Blair Underwood, E-40

Collin Stark/Copyrighted

Actor Blair Underwood stops by to talk about his new film “Youngblood” and upcoming book “A Soldier’s Wife: My Mother, the Marvelous Mrs. Marilyn A. Underwood.”

Following their conversation, Jennifer chats with Olivia Perkins from Brooklyn, New York. A video of Olivia finding out she was accepted into Brown University on a full-ride scholarship recently went viral.

Then, Jennifer welcomes father and son Stephen and Garreth Bell from Miami, Florida. After Stephen had a spinal injury that changed his life forever, Garreth dedicated his life to helping others by becoming a physical therapist.