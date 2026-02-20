Aldis Hodge

Then, father and son Eric and Jack Koltes from Buckley, Washington, stop by. Jack, 15, is an autistic singer who has over 130 million views on social media in less than four months. He’s been singing his entire life but found the confidence in recent years to perform in front of live audiences. Since then, Jack has played more than 50 gigs, including two-hour sets and singing for large crowds. His dad accompanies him on guitar and says performing has helped Jack evolve, gain confidence, and form close friendships.