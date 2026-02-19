They Haven’t Taken a Trip in Years… So We Changed That Today!

Francis Ravelo is a licensed vocational nurse and proud mom who made the bold decision to go back to school to become a registered nurse, set to graduate in May 2026. With the full support of her husband Emil and their kids, Madison and Micah, she’s been chasing her dream while putting family first every step of the way.

Because of finances, the Ravelos haven’t taken a family trip in quite some time, but their love, laughter, and unwavering support for one another have kept them strong.

What starts as a fun game quickly turns into an unforgettable surprise when “The Jennifer Hudson Show” reveals that the Ravelo family AND the entire audience are heading to LEGOLAND California Resort!

It’s a celebration of hard work, sacrifice, and the power of family… with a little extra magic on top.

