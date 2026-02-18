Sisters on a Mission — and a Surprise They’ll Never Forget!

Sponsored by Villa La Valencia Beach Resort & Spa Los Cabos | On “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” four women from Watts, California, proved that purpose is often born from personal history and fueled by a commitment to lift others along the way.

Sisters Robin Daniels, 51; Keisha Daniels, 52; Penny Daniels, 55; and Jessica Crummie, 40, were raised in Los Angeles’ historic Watts neighborhood by a devoted single mother. They grew up understanding both struggle and strength. Resources were limited. Love was not. And from that foundation, a mission was born.

In 2016, the sisters officially founded Sisters of Watts, a women-led nonprofit rooted in the very streets that shaped them. Over the past decade, Sisters of Watts has grown into a trusted force in the community, providing weekly food distribution for families in need, back-to-school supplies and youth programming, laundry access for families without basic amenities, and a “giving closet” stocked with essential items — and the list goes on!

Last year, their consistent grassroots impact earned them a powerful honor: the key to the city of Watts. The recognition celebrated years of tireless service and a steadfast commitment to uplifting the neighborhood they have always called home.

When the sisters appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” they shared their journey, their heart for service, and the work they continue to do every day for families who often go without. In true Happy Place fashion, the show surprised the sisters with a special getaway trip — a six-night stay at Villa La Valencia Beach Resort & Spa Los Cabos! A well-deserved opportunity to rest, recharge, and celebrate with each other after years of pouring into their community. For women who spend so much time making sure others are cared for, the surprise was a reminder that they, too, deserve joy.

