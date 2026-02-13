Cast of ‘The Last Thing He Told Me,’ Bebe Rexha & Anderson .Paak Join a Star-Studded Week of Shows!

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has an incredible new lineup of shows from February 16 to February 20.

Don’t miss JHud chatting with big names from the world of movies, television, music and more.

Monday, February 16

Host of “The Traitors” Alan Cumming and Jennifer chat about the hit reality competition series.

Then, Jennifer welcomes Savannah “Savy” King from West Hills, California! Savy talks about her inspiring journey of recovery after experiencing a heart attack at the young age of 20 and starting her nonprofit, Savy King of Hearts.

Plus, 11-year-old viral dancer Mattie Mair from Plymouth, Michigan, stops by and performs a special contemporary dance.





Tuesday, February 17

nate guenther

Singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha stops by to talk about her new album and song “I Like You Better.”

Then, Jennifer welcomes Daneisha Lyles and her daughter, Londyn Banks, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Daneisha recently passed the NCLEX nursing exam after putting her career dreams on hold to care for her daughter, who was born with medical challenges. Jennifer chats with them about the emotional and joyful celebration that went viral.





Wednesday, February 18

DP

Grammy-winning artist Anderson .Paak stops by to talk about his new film “K-Pops!”

Then, Jennifer welcomes siblings Robin Daniels, Keisha Daniels, Penny Daniels, and Jessica Crummie from Los Angeles, California. The siblings founded Sisters of Watts, a women-led nonprofit that has become a trusted presence in Watts, providing food distribution, back-to-school support, youth programming, housing and reentry assistance, and access to essential resources through initiatives like their community safe house, laundry, and giving closet.





Thursday, February 19

Brian Bowen Smith/Getty/Gregory Russell

Jennifer welcomes “The Last Thing He Told Me” cast members Jennifer Garner, Angourie Rice, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Judy Greer, and author Laura Dave.

Free solo climber Alex Honnold stops by to chat about recently making history by free soloing the Taipei 101 skyscraper!

Plus, the Ravelo family from Delano, California, plays the viral slot machine matching game.





Friday, February 20

FOX

Jennifer welcomes iconic chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay!

Then, fellow “Next Level Chef” judges Richard Blais and Nyesha Arrington join to talk about the show.

Plus, tune in for a special performance of his poem “Sunday Service” from Grammy-nominated artist Mad Skillz!