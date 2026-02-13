Grammy-winning artist Anderson .Paak stops by to talk about his new film “K-Pops!”

Then, Jennifer welcomes siblings Robin Daniels, Keisha Daniels, Penny Daniels, and Jessica Crummie from Los Angeles, California. The siblings founded Sisters of Watts, a women-led nonprofit that has become a trusted presence in Watts, providing food distribution, back-to-school support, youth programming, housing and reentry assistance, and access to essential resources through initiatives like their community safe house, laundry, and giving closet.