Sofía Vergara & Octavia Spencer, Jeremiah Brent

Greg Swales/Art Streiber/Brittany Ambridge

Award-winning actresses Sofía Vergara and Octavia Spencer stop by to chat about the public health mission Detect the SOS.

Then, Jennifer welcomes Jareem Gunter from Antioch, California! Jareem, an educator of 20-plus years, started a free basketball program, Dream Team, in his community to help disadvantaged young men develop into leaders, on and off the court.