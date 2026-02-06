Cast of ‘GOAT,’ Kelly Rowland & Method Man Join a Star-Studded Week of Shows!

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has an incredible new lineup of shows from February 9 to February 13.

Don’t miss JHud chatting with big names from the world of movies, television, music and more.

Monday, February 9

Stars of the new film “Relationship Goals” Kelly Rowland and Method Man stop by.

Plus, transformational life coach and best-selling author of “Spiritual Heartbeat” Oliveyah Fisch from San Francisco, California, shares some of her best practices.

Jennifer welcomes back the talented Charles Jones.





Tuesday, February 10

Jennifer has the talk show exclusive interview with the “GOAT” cast. Caleb McLaughlin, Gabrielle Union, Ayesha Curry, Jenifer Lewis, and Jelly Roll chat with fellow co-star Jennifer Hudson about the new animated film.





Wednesday, February 11

Award-winning actresses Sofía Vergara and Octavia Spencer stop by to chat about the public health mission Detect the SOS.

Then, Jennifer welcomes Jareem Gunter from Antioch, California! Jareem, an educator of 20-plus years, started a free basketball program, Dream Team, in his community to help disadvantaged young men develop into leaders, on and off the court.

Plus, “Queer Eye” star Jeremiah Brent stops by to talk about the final season of the hit show.





Thursday, February 12

A Valentine’s Day celebration on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

“Love Is Blind” stars Nick and Vanessa Lachey stop by.

Then, Jennifer welcomes back nationally recognized lifestyle and etiquette expert and founder of The Swann School of Protocol, Elaine Swann, from Carlsbad, Carlsbad! She’ll share her expertise on modern dating etiquette.





Friday, February 13

Jennifer welcomes Garcelle Beauvais and Boris Kodjoe to chat about their upcoming film “Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted 2 Love.”

Then, entrepreneur and “Shark Tank” star Daymond John stops by!