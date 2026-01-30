Omar Epps
Episodes February 05, 2026
Actor and rapper Omar Epps drops by to chat about his new movie “Moses the Black.”
Then, Jennifer welcomes 8-year-old Native American dancer and singer Opichee Day-Bedeau, also known as “Baby Opie,” from the Peepeekisis Cree Nation! His dancing has captured hearts both online and within the Native community. His older siblings join him in the studio for a performance.
Plus, Victoria Scott-Miller from Raleigh, North Carolina, stops by. She has been making headlines for reopening Liberation Station, North Carolina’s first and only Black-owned children’s bookstore.