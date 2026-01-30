Eve, Wanda Sykes & Anthony Anderson Join a Star-Studded Week of Shows!

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has an incredible new lineup of shows from February 2 to February 6.

Don’t miss JHud chatting with big names from the world of television, music , comedy and more.

Monday, February 2

Actress and comedian Wanda Sykes and Jennifer talk about her show “The Upshaws.”

Then, author and TikToker Taylor Cassidy stops by to talk about her book “Black History Is Your History.”

Tuesday, February 3

Actor Anthony Anderson and Jennifer chat about his new hosting gig for the reboot of “Star Search.”

Then, Jennifer welcomes Olympic gold medalist and “The Traitors” star Tara Lipinski! They talk about the hit reality show and the upcoming Winter Olympics.

Wednesday, February 4

Rapper and actress Eve stops by to discuss her new memoir “Who’s That Girl?”

Plus, Jennifer welcomes caregiver and content creator Romeo Bingham from Tacoma, Washington. Romeo recently went viral after creating an impromptu jingle for Dr Pepper that the brand used to create their next TV commercial!

Thursday, February 5

Actor and rapper Omar Epps drops by to chat about his new movie “Moses the Black.”

Then, Jennifer welcomes 8-year-old Native American dancer and singer Opichee Day-Bedeau, also known as “Baby Opie,” from the Peepeekisis Cree Nation! His dancing has captured hearts both online and within the Native community. His older siblings join him in the studio for a performance.

Plus, Victoria Scott-Miller from Raleigh, North Carolina, stops by. She has been making headlines for reopening Liberation Station, North Carolina’s first and only Black-owned children’s bookstore.

Friday, February 6

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation honor the National Day of Racial Healing with a special episode focusing on how pop culture and creative expression can spark hope and inspire change. #WKKFPartner

Jennifer also welcomes award-winning filmmaker Jon M. Chu.

W.K. Kellogg Foundation CEO La June Montgomery Tabron joins Jennifer for an inspiring conversation.

Then, Jennifer gives a special surprise to Lil’ Filmmakers founder Janine Spruill from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania! Lil’ Filmmakers is a nonprofit dedicated to empowering youth through film and storytelling.

Plus, watch a special dance performance from the cultural arts organization Nonosina Polynesia from Anaheim, California!