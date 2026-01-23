Ron Funches
Episodes January 27, 2026
Comedian and actor Ron Funches and Jennifer talk about his hit shows “The Traitors” and “Loot.”
Then, Jennifer welcomes back motivational speaker Alethea Crimmins from Lafayette, Louisiana, to talk about her upcoming affirmation deck “Have a Good Day on Purpose: 52 Affirmation Cards from Ya’ Hype Girl.”
Plus, Jennifer welcomes 11-year-old aspiring makeup artist Gio Dominguez from Dallas, Texas! His makeup tutorials online have recently attracted millions of views, and he gives Jennifer a demonstration.