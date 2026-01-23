Lisa Ann Walter, Suleika Jaouad

Author, artist, and advocate Suleika Jaouad stops by to talk about “Alchemy Journal,” her companion journal to “The Book of Alchemy.”

Then, Jennifer welcomes Michelle Davis from Detroit, Michigan! Michelle is the principal of Davis Aerospace Technical High School, a Title I public school dedicated to empowering students to become pilots or plane mechanics or learn how to fly drones. The two discuss how Michelle is making a lasting impact on her students and community!