Lisa Ann Walter, Garcelle Beauvais & Gordon Ramsay Join Us on This Week of Exciting Shows!

Disney/Frank Micelotta/Erick Robinson/FOX

Monday, January 26

Disney/Frank Micelotta/Sunny Shokrae

“Abbott Elementary” star Lisa Ann Walter and Jennifer talk about the hit comedy series.

Author, artist, and advocate Suleika Jaouad stops by to talk about “Alchemy Journal,” her companion journal to “The Book of Alchemy.”

Then, Jennifer welcomes Michelle Davis from Detroit, Michigan! Michelle is the principal of Davis Aerospace Technical High School, a Title I public school dedicated to empowering students to become pilots or plane mechanics or learn how to fly drones. The two discuss how Michelle is making a lasting impact on her students and community!

Tuesday, January 27

Comedian and actor Ron Funches and Jennifer talk about his hit shows “The Traitors” and “Loot.”

Then, Jennifer welcomes back motivational speaker Alethea Crimmins from Lafayette, Louisiana, to talk about her upcoming affirmation deck “Have a Good Day on Purpose: 52 Affirmation Cards from Ya’ Hype Girl.”

Plus, Jennifer welcomes 11-year-old aspiring makeup artist Gio Dominguez from Dallas, Texas! His makeup tutorials online have recently attracted millions of views, and he gives Jennifer a demonstration.

Wednesday, January 28

Erick Robinson/Michael Rowe/Copyrighted

Jennifer welcomes Garcelle Beauvais and Boris Kodjoe to chat about their upcoming film “Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted 2 Love.”

Then, entrepreneur and “Shark Tank” star Daymond John stops by!

Thursday, January 29

FOX

Jennifer welcomes iconic chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay!

Then, fellow “Next Level Chef” judges Richard Blais and Nyesha Arrington join to talk about the show.

Plus, tune in for a special performance of his poem “Sunday Service” from Grammy-nominated artist Mad Skillz!

Friday, January 30

DAndre Michael/Andrew Eccles

Jennifer welcomes back award-winning actress Angela Bassett to talk about her show “9-1-1.”

Actor and author Henry Winkler stops by to discuss his children’s book “Detective Duck: The Case of the Missing Tadpole” and the paperback of his memoir “Being Henry: The Fonz... and Beyond.”