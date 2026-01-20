Honoring the 10th Annual National Day of Racial Healing with a Powerful Message on Storytelling, Legacy, and Connection

Sponsored by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation | “The Jennifer Hudson Show” recognized the 10th annual National Day of Racial Healing, a day that encourages individuals and communities to come together, build trust, and create real connection across differences of experience.

In partnership with the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, Jennifer highlighted how racial healing begins when we listen, learn, and share our stories, reminding us that we’re all part of something bigger.

Jennifer welcomed La June Montgomery Tabron, CEO of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, who shared the mission behind “How We Heal” and the importance of uplifting voices that bring people closer through understanding and empathy.