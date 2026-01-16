Rita Ora
Episodes January 19, 2026
Rosie Matheson
Singer and TV personality Rita Ora stops by to talk about “The Masked Singer.”
Then, Jennifer welcomes viral food creator Courtney Cook Bales from Fayetteville, Georgia. This mother of four and full-time high school teacher has gone viral for sharing her unusual food combinations, last-minute meals, and sunny disposition! Watch Jennifer and Courtney taste test some of her latest viral food combinations.
Plus, New York Times best-selling author Jason Reynolds and Jennifer talk about his book “Twenty-Four Seconds from Now.”