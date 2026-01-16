Jennifer welcomes back comedian and actor Mike Epps to chat about the newest season of his show “The Upshaws” and his upcoming stand-up special “Delusional.”

Next, 6-year-old viral hairstylist Luka Jimenez from Palm Springs, California, stops by to demonstrate his skills!

Then, David Heavens, a caregiver for the elderly and adults with disabilities from Los Angeles, California, shares the story of how he and his patient, Frank, went viral and formed a heartwarming friendship!