Jon M. Chu

Episodes January 20, 2026

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation honor the National Day of Racial Healing with a special episode focusing on how pop culture and creative expression can spark hope and inspire change. 

Jennifer also welcomes award-winning filmmaker Jon M. Chu. 

W.K. Kellogg Foundation CEO La June Montgomery Tabron joins Jennifer for an inspiring conversation.

Then, Jennifer gives a special surprise to Lil’ Filmmakers founder Janine Spruill from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania! Lil’ Filmmakers is a nonprofit dedicated to empowering youth through film and storytelling.  

Plus, watch a special dance performance from the cultural arts organization Nonosina Polynesia from Anaheim, California! 