Jon M. Chu
Episodes January 20, 2026
Sophy Holland for Universal Pictures
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation honor the National Day of Racial Healing with a special episode focusing on how pop culture and creative expression can spark hope and inspire change.
Jennifer also welcomes award-winning filmmaker Jon M. Chu.
W.K. Kellogg Foundation CEO La June Montgomery Tabron joins Jennifer for an inspiring conversation.
Then, Jennifer gives a special surprise to Lil’ Filmmakers founder Janine Spruill from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania! Lil’ Filmmakers is a nonprofit dedicated to empowering youth through film and storytelling.
Plus, watch a special dance performance from the cultural arts organization Nonosina Polynesia from Anaheim, California!