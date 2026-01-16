Rita Ora, Jon M. Chu & Mike Epps Headline an Exciting Week of Shows!

Copyrighted

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has an incredible new lineup of shows from January 19 to January 23.

Don’t miss JHud chatting with big names from the world of music , movies, television, comedy and more.

Monday, January 19

Rosie Matheson

Singer and TV personality Rita Ora stops by to talk about “The Masked Singer.”

Then, Jennifer welcomes viral food creator Courtney Cook from Fayetteville, Georgia. This mother of four and full-time high school teacher has gone viral for sharing her unusual food combinations, last-minute meals, and sunny disposition! Watch Jennifer and Courtney taste test some of her latest viral food combinations.

Plus, New York Times best-selling author Jason Reynolds and Jennifer talk about his book “Twenty-Four Seconds from Now.”





Tuesday, January 20

Sophy Holland for Universal Pictures

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation honor the National Day of Racial Healing with a special episode focusing on how pop culture and creative expression can spark hope and inspire change.

Jennifer also welcomes award-winning filmmaker Jon M. Chu.

W.K. Kellogg Foundation CEO La June Montgomery Tabron joins Jennifer for an inspiring conversation.

Then, Jennifer gives a special surprise to Lil’ Filmmakers founder Janine Spruill from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania! Lil’ Filmmakers is a nonprofit dedicated to empowering youth through film and storytelling.

Plus, watch a special dance performance from the cultural arts organization Nonosina Polynesia from Anaheim, California!





Wednesday, January 21

Dalvin Adams/Gizelle Hernandez

Actress and singer Michaela Jaé Rodriguez stops by to talk about the new season of “Loot” and her new single “Sticky.”

Then, Grammy-nominated artist Ari Lennox chats with Jennifer and performs her new song “Twin Flame.”





Thursday, January 22

Copyrighted

Jennifer welcomes back comedian and actor Mike Epps to chat about the newest season of his show “The Upshaws” and his upcoming stand-up special “Delusional.”

Next, 6-year-old viral hairstylist Luka Jimenez from Palm Springs, California, stops by to demonstrate his skills!

Then, David Heavens, a caregiver for the elderly and adults with disabilities from Los Angeles, California, shares the story of how he and his patient, Frank, went viral and formed a heartwarming friendship!





Friday, January 23

Larry Barnard Brother Jr/Copyrighted

“Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph stops by.

NBA player Kyle Kuzma and Jennifer chat about the men’s skin care brand Margin.