NAACP Image Awards: ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Nominated for Outstanding Talk Series

More exciting honors are coming in for “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!

The 57th NAACP Image Awards nominations have been announced, and “The Jennifer Hudson Show” scored a nomination for Outstanding Talk Series.

The NAACP Image Awards honor outstanding performances in film, television, theater, music, and literature, and celebrate artists and entertainers of color.

In 2025, Jennifer Hudson won for Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) — Individual or Ensemble for hosting her daytime talk show. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” also took home a win for Outstanding Talk Series.

HOW TO VOTE:

Visit Vote.naacpimageawards.net and scroll down to the Outstanding Talk Series category.

Select “Vote” under the image for “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Click on “All categories” to return to the main page.

Scroll to the bottom of the page and click “Submit now.”

You can cast one ballot per email. Voting closes Friday, February 13.

The 57th NAACP Image Awards will take place Saturday, February 28, and the show will air live on BET and CBS.