Angela Bassett, Sheryl Lee Ralph & AJ McLean Join a Star-Studded Week of Shows!

DAndre Michael/Larry Barnard Brother Jr/Tyler Shields

Monday, January 12

DAndre Michael/Andrew Eccles

Jennifer welcomes back award-winning actress Angela Bassett to talk about her show “9-1-1.”

Actor and author Henry Winkler stops by to discuss his children’s book “Detective Duck: The Case of the Missing Tadpole” and the paperback of his memoir “Being Henry: The Fonz... and Beyond.”





Tuesday, January 13

Larry Barnard Brother Jr/Copyrighted

“Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph stops by.

NBA player Kyle Kuzma and Jennifer chat about the men’s skin care brand Margin.





Wednesday, January 14

Dalvin Adams/Tyler Shields

Actor William Stanford Davis drops by to chat about “Abbott Elementary.”

Singer and Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean returns with a performance of “Can’t Love You Anymore” from his recently released EP “hi my name is Alex.”





Thursday, January 15

Amanda Peixoto-Elkins/Matt Stasi

Actor Chris Perfetti and Jennifer talk about his hit show “Abbott Elementary.”

Award-winning actor Troy Kotsur stops by to discuss his new films “In Cold Light” and “Primate.”





Friday, January 16

Cass Bird / Good American/Copyrighted

The multi-talented and newly named spokeswoman of Weight Watchers for Menopause Queen Latifah joins Jennifer in the studio.

K-pop girl group Le Sserafim also stops by to chat with Jennifer and perform their new song “Spaghetti.”