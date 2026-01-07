2026 GLAAD Media Awards: ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Nominated for Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode

January is full of joy for “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!

The 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards announced their nominations, and “The Jennifer Hudson Show” has scored a nod in the category of Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode for the February 2025 show featuring Michael and Lawrence, the founders of Black Gay Weddings.

The GLAAD Media Awards recognize and honor media for their fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) community and the issues that affect their lives.

Black Gay Weddings is a platform that serves as a safe space for black and interracial LGBTQIA+ couples to share their love stories, connect with inclusive vendors for their weddings, and much more.

In support of Michael and Lawrence’s dedication to the celebration of love, Jennifer Hudson surprised the couple with a special anniversary gift — lifetime tickets to “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” joins the following nominees in the category of Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode:

“Greg Mathis Jr. Opens Up About Living As His Authentic Self,” “Tamron Hall” (Syndicated)

“Guest Host Alan Cumming on Attacks Against the Trans Community & Bringing Kindness Back in America,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“JHud Surprises Black Gay Weddings Founders with Special Anniversary Gift,” “The Jennifer Hudson Show” (Syndicated)

“Kelly Clarkson Celebrates Trans Day of Visibility with ‘TRANSA’ Creator Massima Bell,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Syndicated)

“Las Culturistas Culture Awards” (Bravo/Peacock)

“Laverne Cox and George Wallace Star in Norman Lear’s Final Show, ‘Clean Slate,’” “The View” (ABC)

“Max Salvador and Victoria SanJuan,” “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” (Bravo)

“New York Pride Week and Corporate Sponsors Pull Back by Trump,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

“Trans Athletes,” “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“Transgender Soldiers Explain Why Trump’s Military Ban is Bogus,” “The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)

This is the fourth year in a row that “The Jennifer Hudson Show” has been nominated for a GLAAD Media Award. In 2025, the show was nominated for its $10,000 surprise gift to William “Billy” Green , a queer educator from Harlem who was named the 2023 New York State Teacher of the Year.

The full list of nominees for the 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards can be found at glaad.org.

Winners will be announced at the GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies, which will be held in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 5, 2026.