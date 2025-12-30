Ciara, Shonda Rhimes & Thandiwe Newton Join a Star-Studded Week of Shows!

Copyrighted

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has an incredible new lineup of shows from January 5 to January 9.

Don’t miss JHud chatting with big names from the world of music , television and more.

Monday, January 5

Actress Thandiwe Newton stops by to talk about her new film “Anaconda.”

Then, “Bat-Fam” star Yonas Kibreab and Jennifer chat about the new WB Animation show.

Jennifer welcomes Travis Gilmore from Austin, Texas. He shares his inspiring journey from a life-changing accident to reclaiming independence and joy!





Tuesday, January 6

Jennifer welcomes back legendary TV producer Shonda Rhimes to talk about the upcoming season of the hit series “Bridgerton” and the 10th anniversary edition of Shonda’s book “Year of Yes.”

Father-son duo Charles and CJ Kuykendoll from Houston, Texas, also stop by. CJ gave an unexpected birthday toast to his father, and the emotional moment recently went viral. The two men and Jennifer chat about their heartwarming bond.





Wednesday, January 7

"The Neighborhood" star Beth Behrs stops by to chat about her boot line with Range Revolution.

Then, Jennifer chats with “Dancing with the Stars: Live!” tour dancers Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Hailey Bills, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, and Britt Stewart. Plus, the “JHud Show” staff and “DWTS” pros show off their ballroom skills!

Jennifer also welcomes back Sean the Science Kid from Lilburn, Georgia.





Thursday, January 8

Jennifer welcomes back singer Ciara to talk about her new single “Nice n’ Sweet.”

Plus, 7-year-old Tatum and her dad, Jay Galberth, return and get a special surprise!

Then, former corporate professional turned community leader Robert Levine III from Baltimore, Maryland, stops by. He shares how he uses the power of music to transform the lives of under-resourced youth through his nonprofit, Beyond the Natural Foundation.





Friday, January 9

Jennifer welcomes the ladies of the film “One Battle After Another” — Teyana Taylor, Regina Hall, and Chase Infiniti.

Plus, 12-year-old James Tucker, aka “Lil James,” from Lake Charles, Louisiana, drops by. At age 6, he began posting weekly motivational videos for his followers, saying that a word would be laid on his heart that he felt others might need to hear. Since then, he has gained over a million followers. Kids, adults, and even celebrities love his inspirational messages, often saying they’re exactly what they needed to hear that day.