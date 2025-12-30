Beth Behrs, 'DWTS: Live!' Dancers

"The Neighborhood" star Beth Behrs stops by to chat about her boot line with Range Revolution.

Then, Jennifer chats with “Dancing with the Stars: Live!” tour dancers Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Hailey Bills, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, and Britt Stewart. Plus, the “JHud Show” staff and “DWTS” pros show off their ballroom skills!