Two Legendary Voices, One Unforgettable Evening Tour Dates
Music December 16, 2025
Want to see Josh Groban and Jennifer Hudson on tour in 2026? Check out the tour dates below:
June 2, 2026 | Laval, QC | Place Bell | https://www.ticketmaster.ca/event/3100638B99376301
June 4, 2026 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena | https://www.ticketmaster.ca/event/1000638AC9D9C3D3
June 6, 2026 | Boston, MA | TD Garden | https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0100638A2A177363
June 7, 2026 | Philadelphia, PA | Xfinity Mobile Arena | https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/3000638BE807C7C0
June 10, 2026 | Hershey, PA | Giant Center | https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0200638CE1D9543F
June 12, 2026 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden Arena | https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/3B00638AE86C68F5
June 16, 2026 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena | https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1B00638BE9EAE760
June 17, 2026 | Duluth, GA | Gas South Arena | https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0E00638BD89DC4DE
June 19, 2026 | Tampa, FL | Benchmark International Arena | https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0D00638BEA85E1BC
June 20, 2026 | Hollywood, FL | Hard Rock Live | https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0D00638B9F6186E1
June 24, 2026 | Columbus, OH | Schottenstein Center | https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0500638CBFB9B43E
June 25, 2026 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena | https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0800638AF0CA9695
June 27, 2026 | Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena | https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0400638B1EB66A16
June 28, 2026 | Saint Paul, MN | Grand Casino Arena | https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0600638BD96EFC18
July 1, 2026 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena | https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1E00638BCBFAA31F
July 3, 2026 | Salt Lake City, UT | Maverik Center | https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1E00638BDDD9AD33