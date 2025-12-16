Skip to main content

Two Legendary Voices, One Unforgettable Evening Tour Dates

Music December 16, 2025


Want to see Josh Groban and Jennifer Hudson on tour in 2026? Check out the tour dates below:

June 2, 2026 | Laval, QC | Place Bell | https://www.ticketmaster.ca/event/3100638B99376301

June 4, 2026 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena | https://www.ticketmaster.ca/event/1000638AC9D9C3D3

June 6, 2026 | Boston, MA | TD Garden | https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0100638A2A177363

June 7, 2026 | Philadelphia, PA | Xfinity Mobile Arena | https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/3000638BE807C7C0

June 10, 2026 | Hershey, PA | Giant Center | https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0200638CE1D9543F

June 12, 2026 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden Arena | https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/3B00638AE86C68F5

June 16, 2026 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena | https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1B00638BE9EAE760

June 17, 2026 | Duluth, GA | Gas South Arena | https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0E00638BD89DC4DE

June 19, 2026 | Tampa, FL | Benchmark International Arena | https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0D00638BEA85E1BC

June 20, 2026 | Hollywood, FL | Hard Rock Live | https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0D00638B9F6186E1

June 24, 2026 | Columbus, OH | Schottenstein Center | https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0500638CBFB9B43E

June 25, 2026 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena | https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0800638AF0CA9695

June 27, 2026 | Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena | https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0400638B1EB66A16

June 28, 2026 | Saint Paul, MN | Grand Casino Arena | https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0600638BD96EFC18

July 1, 2026 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena | https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1E00638BCBFAA31F

July 3, 2026 | Salt Lake City, UT | Maverik Center | https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1E00638BDDD9AD33

#music

More in Music