Teyana Taylor, Josh Groban & Andra Day Join an Exciting Week of Shows!

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has an incredible lineup of shows from December 15 to December 19.

Don’t miss JHud chatting with big names from the world of music , television, movies and more.

Monday, December 15

Singer and actress Teyana Taylor and Jennifer talk about her recent Grammy-nominated album “Escape Room.”

Jennifer welcomes 11-year-old fishing enthusiast Joe “Juicy” Bleed from Chapin, South Carolina. “Juicy” recently went viral after sharing a video celebrating the biggest fish he’s ever caught. He teaches Jennifer how to fish!

Tuesday, December 16

Jennifer welcomes back the multi-talented Josh Groban.

Then, “Emily In Paris” star Lucien Laviscount stops by to talk about the newest season of the show.

Plus, a special performance by the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus!

Wednesday, December 17

The Property Brothers stop by to talk about their show “Celebrity IOU.”

Social media sensation Noah Beck and Jennifer chat about his new film “Sidelined 2: Intercepted.”

Then, Jennifer Hudson performs “Mary Did You Know?” from her Grammy-nominated holiday album “The Gift of Love.”

Thursday, December 18

Singer and actress Andra Day and Jennifer talk about her new film “Is This Thing On?”

Then, Kari Thorp from Bethel, Minnesota, stops by. Kari tells Jennifer about how she became an unexpected hero when her quick instincts helped save 22 children from a burning school bus outside her home!

Friday, December 19

Superstar Selena Gomez drops by the Happy Place to chat with Jennifer.

Then, Jennifer and Selena are joined by “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” co-stars David Henrie and Janice LeAnn Brown.

