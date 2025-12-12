Everyone in Our Audience Just Got the Ultimate Holiday Glow!

When you use code THERAFACE60 at checkout, you can receive $60 OFF the TheraFace Mask Glo today only (12/18/25), so you at home can glo right along with us! #TherabodyPartner The TheraFace Mask Glo is a full-face LED mask that gives you that real holiday glow. Red, blue, and near-infrared light work together to smooth, brighten, and calm your skin — all while you just sit back and relax. This is like bringing the spa experience to your home; it’s totally hands-free, lightweight, and treats fine lines and breakouts at the same time. You just put it on, hit the button, and glow. The TheraFace Mask Glo is a dermatologist-approved, FDA-cleared LED mask that combines red, red plus infrared, and blue light with a relaxing scalp massage for glowing, healthier-looking skin. With 504 scientifically calibrated medical-grade LEDs and a cordless, lightweight, breathable design, it delivers an effective, full-face treatment in just 12 minutes. Clinically proven to improve radiance, firmness, tone, and texture and visibly reduce sagging in 12 weeks, with undereye wrinkles and fine lines improving in as little as eight weeks — all at Therabody’s best price yet. It’s the perfect glow-giving gift everyone will love this holiday season and everyone in Jennifer’s audience received their very own TheraFace Mask Glo! https://www.therabody.com/products/theraface-mask-glo-led-light-mask