Christina Aguilera, Zooey Deschanel & Ginnifer Goodwin Join a Star-Studded Week of Shows!

Simon Emmet/Sergio Necoechea/Getty

Monday, December 8

Actress Ginnifer Goodwin stops by to talk about her recent box office hit “Zootopia 2.”

Jennifer welcomes 2025 Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year Scott Johnson and his 9-year-old student Jackson Farmer from Glasgow, Kentucky. When Scott noticed Jackson was wearing a fake hand to fit in, he secretly spent a year designing a 3D-printed working prosthetic hand for him. Jennifer, Scott, and Jackson discuss the inspiring story of innovation and empowerment.

Tuesday, December 9

Simon Emmet

Pop and R&B superstar Christina Aguilera and Jennifer chat about her new holiday special, “Christina Aguilera: Christmas in Paris.”

Jennifer then welcomes back Aurianna Tuttle, founder of the nonprofit ROC Era, from Los Angeles, California. With Aurianna’s community impact continuing to grow, she and Jennifer catch up on everything that’s happened since her last appearance.

Wednesday, December 10

ABC/Disney

Host Alfonso Ribeiro returns to discuss the record-breaking season of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

Rising young viral singer Tate Butts from Anderson, South Carolina, talks with Jennifer about his new single “My Defender.” He also performs “In the Stars” by Benson Boone.

Thursday, December 11

Sergio Necoechea

Actress Zooey Deschanel and Jennifer talk about her new film “Merv” and her role in the beloved holiday film “Elf.”

Jennifer also welcomes father-son duo Frank and Brennan Bresee from Tulsa, Oklahoma. A heartwarming video of Frank — a Tulsa firefighter of 23 years — calling to tell Brennan he was accepted into the fire academy recently went viral.

Friday, December 12

Kwaku Alston/Aliyah Otchere

Actress Tamera Mowry-Housley stops by to chat about “Baked with Love: Holiday.”

Then, Jennifer welcomes Grammy-nominated singer songwriter Raye. Plus, Raye performs her latest single, “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!”