Ginnifer Goodwin
Episodes December 08, 2025
Actress Ginnifer Goodwin stops by to talk about her recent box office hit “Zootopia 2.”
Jennifer welcomes 2025 Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year Scott Johnson and his 9-year-old student Jackson Farmer from Glasgow, Kentucky. When Scott noticed Jackson was wearing a fake hand to fit in, he secretly spent a year designing a 3D-printed working prosthetic hand for him. Jennifer, Scott, and Jackson discuss the inspiring story of innovation and empowerment.