Meet Trent & Samantha: Game-Changers for Their Students & Community!

Sponsored by Hasbro | “The Jennifer Hudson Show” welcomed two incredibly deserving guests who bring that same spirit to their community every day: history teacher Trent Nettles and community coordinator Samantha Williams from Alliance Cindy & Bill Simon Technology High School — better known as Simon Tech — in Watts, California.

Trent, 27, returned to Simon Tech after graduation with a clear purpose: to give back to the very community that helped shape him. Samantha, 29, serves as the school’s community coordinator and works closely with families, students, and staff to bring resources, opportunities, and support to the campus.

Together, the pair wrote to the show to share the story of their students — kindhearted, hardworking scholars who continually rise to the occasion despite facing challenges and navigating systems not always designed with them in mind.

This year, Trent and Sam launched Simon Tech’s first-ever National Honor Society chapter, celebrating academic excellence and leadership. And as the holidays approach, Sam is spearheading initiatives to gather gifts for families within the community.

Hasbro heard their story and wanted to give back in a big way. During their interview on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Trent and Sam were surprised with three signature Hasbro games… AND Hasbro is sending a game to every single student at Simon Tech!

Whether it’s for class bonding or a holiday celebration, Hasbro games like Priorities, Beat the Heat, and Connect 4 Frenzy bring students and educators together for fun and unforgettable moments, and in this case, those moments reached far beyond the studio — all the way back to the heart of Watts, California.