Tia Mowry, Kristen Bell & Tyler James Williams Join an Exciting Week of Shows!

Cibelle Levi/Ricky Middlesworth/Prada

Don’t miss JHud chatting with big names from the world of television, movies, music and more.

Check your local listings and subscribe to the “Jennifer Hudson Show” YouTube Channel to catch up on the latest guests to hit the Spirit Tunnel and the stage!

Follow us on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok , X , and Threads





Monday, December 1

Cibelle Levi/Julian Ledezma

Actress Tia Mowry and Jennifer talk about her new holiday film “My Secret Santa.”

Then, singer and drag queen Ada Vox joins Jennifer to chat about her upcoming residency, “The Music in Me.” Next, Ada Vox joins the talented Charles Jones at the piano for a special performance.

Plus, Jennifer welcomes 14-year-old Railyn “Rai” Holt and her mother, Malarie, from Montgomery, Alabama. The three discuss A Rai of Sunshine, a homegrown baking business with a community-driven mission that Rai founded on her 11th birthday!

Tuesday, December 2

Ricky Middlesworth

Jennifer welcomes “Nobody Wants This” star Kristen Bell to talk about her hit show.

Then, Calyssa Longoria from Sacramento, California, and her former kindergarten teacher, Mikako Fisher Hill, make an appearance. The two recently went viral after Calyssa posted a video wanting to reconnect with Mikako, who helped instill the value of education in her and inspired her to pursue a teaching career.

Wednesday, December 3

Prada

Jennifer welcomes back “Abbott Elementary” star Tyler James Williams!

Thursday, December 4

Dalvin Adams/Chisean Rose

Actress Niecy Nash-Betts and Jennifer chat about her new show “All’s Fair.”

Then, Afrobeats superstar Davido stops by to talk about his latest album “5ive.”

Friday, December 5

Copyrighted

Businessman and legendary basketball player Magic Johnson stops by.

Then, “Stranger Things” star Caleb McLaughlin and Jennifer talk about the highly anticipated final season of the hit show.