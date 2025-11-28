Tia Mowry, Kristen Bell & Tyler James Williams Join an Exciting Week of Shows!
November 28, 2025
Monday, December 1
Actress Tia Mowry and Jennifer talk about her new holiday film “My Secret Santa.”
Then, singer and drag queen Ada Vox joins Jennifer to chat about her upcoming residency, “The Music in Me.” Next, Ada Vox joins the talented Charles Jones at the piano for a special performance.
Plus, Jennifer welcomes 14-year-old Railyn “Rai” Holt and her mother, Malarie, from Montgomery, Alabama. The three discuss A Rai of Sunshine, a homegrown baking business with a community-driven mission that Rai founded on her 11th birthday!
Tuesday, December 2
Jennifer welcomes “Nobody Wants This” star Kristen Bell to talk about her hit show.
Then, Calyssa Longoria from Sacramento, California, and her former kindergarten teacher, Mikako Fisher Hill, make an appearance. The two recently went viral after Calyssa posted a video wanting to reconnect with Mikako, who helped instill the value of education in her and inspired her to pursue a teaching career.
Wednesday, December 3
Jennifer welcomes back “Abbott Elementary” star Tyler James Williams!
Thursday, December 4
Actress Niecy Nash-Betts and Jennifer chat about her new show “All’s Fair.”
Then, Afrobeats superstar Davido stops by to talk about his latest album “5ive.”
Friday, December 5
Businessman and legendary basketball player Magic Johnson stops by.
Then, “Stranger Things” star Caleb McLaughlin and Jennifer talk about the highly anticipated final season of the hit show.
