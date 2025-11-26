Tia Mowry, Ada Vox
Episodes December 01, 2025
Cibelle Levi/Julian Ledezma
Actress Tia Mowry and Jennifer talk about her new holiday film “My Secret Santa.”
Then, singer and drag queen Ada Vox joins Jennifer to chat about her upcoming residency, “The Music in Me.” Next, Ada Vox joins the talented Charles Jones at the piano for a special performance.
Plus, Jennifer welcomes 14-year-old Railyn “Rai” Holt and her mother, Malarie, from Montgomery, Alabama. The three discuss A Rai of Sunshine, a homegrown baking business with a community-driven mission that Rai founded on her 11th birthday!