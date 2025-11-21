Brie Larson, Meghan Trainor & Mary Steenburgen Join an Exciting Week of Shows!

Copyrighted/Dana Trippe/Victoria Stevens

Monday, November 24

Academy Award-winning actress Brie Larson and former Milk Bar culinary director Courtney McBroom stop by to talk about their cookbook “Party People.”

Jennifer also welcomes Cash “Bubba” Harris and his father Chase from Fort Worth, Texas. This father-son duo captured the hearts of millions online through their inspiring journey of perseverance and overcoming obstacles.

Plus, “Extra” and “Dancing with the Stars” host Derek Hough and Jennifer play the “Is That Extra?” game.

Tuesday, November 25

Actor Oliver Hudson and Jennifer discuss his new show “Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition.”

Then, Jennifer welcomes back 8-year-old Bella Baker from Los Angeles, California.

Plus, social media star and New York Times best-selling author Eli Rallo stops by to talk about her book “Does Anyone Else Feel This Way?”

Wednesday, November 26

Dana Trippe/Victoria Stevens

Grammy-winning artist Meghan Trainor and Jennifer chat about her new single “Still Don’t Care,” her upcoming album, and new tour!

“A Man on the Inside” star Mary Steenburgen stops by to talk about the new season of her show.

Thursday, November 27

Singer-songwriter and actress Gloria Estefan visits Jennifer to talk about her album “Raíces” and “Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie.”

Friday, November 28

Kat Dennings/Micaiah Carter

Actress Kat Dennings sits down with Jennifer to talk about her show “Shifting Gears.”

Next, actor and Estée Lauder’s new brand ambassador Nia Long stops by.

Plus, musician Charles Jones makes an appearance.