Brie Larson & Courtney McBroom, Derek Hough
Episodes November 24, 2025
Academy Award-winning actress Brie Larson and former Milk Bar culinary director Courtney McBroom stop by to talk about their cookbook “Party People.”
Jennifer also welcomes Cash “Bubba” Harris and his father Chase from Fort Worth, Texas. This father-son duo captured the hearts of millions online through their inspiring journey of perseverance and overcoming obstacles.
Plus, “Extra” and “Dancing with the Stars” host Derek Hough and Jennifer play the “Is That Extra?” game.